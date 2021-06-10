Naomi Larson Bussinger June 8, 2021 Naomi Larson Bussinger, 83, of Gordon, passed away Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at Gordon Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Naomi was born December 20, 1937, in Bassett, NE to Garfield and Lena Larson. She graduated from Rock County High School in 1956 and was united in marriage to Marvin Bussinger on July 23, 1956, in Bassett, NE. Naomi and Marv moved to Pinedale, WY where they worked at a hunting and fishing camp. Naomi was the cook and Marvin was the wrangler. They lived in a cabin with no electricity and no running water. Naomi hunted game alongside Marv. Two years later, they returned to Bassett where Naomi worked in town while Marv worked on the Arrowsmith Ranch. In 1962, Naomi and Marv moved to the Dix/Kimball, NE area when Marv began working as a Conservation Office for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Naomi stayed home and took care of their children, Jamalee and Rod. Four years later, Marv was transferred to Alliance, NE and Naomi worked as a seamstress for the American Leisure Company sewing down jackets. In 1972, the family moved to Gordon, NE where Naomi and Marv were hired to manage the newly built Gordon Theatre. The next year the couple purchased the theatre from the Greater Gordon Corporation. For 35 years, Naomi was the chief manager and operator of the theatre and video store. She was a strong businesswoman who worked hard and expected the same from her family. She recognized that holidays were a busy time for the theatre and Christmas Eve was the ONE night without a movie. In 2004, Naomi and Marv sold the theatre and video store and retired from the movie business. Naomi enjoyed playing the piano and singing in the United Methodist Church choir. She loved to dance with Marv, especially to the music of the Brown Sugar and Twin River bands. Naomi was a skilled seamstress and sewed her families' clothes for many years. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and watching birds from her porch. Above all, Naomi was passionate about supporting her children and grandchildren. She watched her grandchildren while at the theatre and videoed their school events so her children could see. Naomi welcomed everyone to the theatre with her open mind and open heart. Until her body began to fail her, she was ready to lend a helping hand to everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Wayne Allen, and her sister, Mildred Larson. Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Kuxhausen, brother, Stanley Larson; the love of her life, Marv; children Jamalee, Rod (Jeanine); grandchildren, Gabriel (Amanda) Stone, Mallory (Beau) Fochtman, Brent (Sam) Bussinger, and Jenna Sterling; great-grandchildren, Jaxyn and Tilly Rose Stone, and Emersyn Fochtman. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 12th at the Gordon United Methodist Church, with Reverend Nayda Davis presiding. Honorary pallbearers are Marilyn and Rod Borders, Norma Burnham, Bill and Poksun Conway, Kelly Hull, and Kathie and Dennis King. A memorial has been established for the Gordon United Methodist Church and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.