Norma Jean Schwartzkopf March 13, 2022 Norma Jean (Deines) Schwartzkopf passed away March 13, 2022 at 10:21 P.M. with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. Norma Jean was born August 6, 1932 to William and Tina Deines in Mitchell Valley, Scottsbluff County, Nebraska. She graduated from Gering High School in 1950. She Married Curtis E. Schwartzkopf February 3, 1954 after Curtis was honorably discharged from the U.S Army. They made their home in Scottsbluff, NE and were the proud parents of beloved daughter Christine who was born in 1961. Norma Jean was a stay at home mom while her daughter was in school, then worked as a bridal consultant. She was a long time member of Salem Congregational Church. Her husband Curtis and brother-in-law Willis owned Henry's Market grocery store for many years in Scottsbluff. When her husband retired from the grocery business, they spent 30 happy summers boating and fishing at their summer home in Glendo, Wy. Her husband passed away August 12, 2015 at which time she moved to Greeley, CO to live with her daughter and husband Christine and Roger Ainsworth. Norma Jean attended Calvary Chapel Greeley. She made many new friends through her daughter and son-in-law and loved living in Colorado. Norma Jean Schwartzkopf is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Christine and Roger Ainsworth, sister Sandra Pepper of Highlands Ranch, CO, sister-in-law Bobbie (Deines) Johnson and her husband Dr. Ken Johnson, Step grand daughters and grandsons Emily and Tyler Whitesides of Detroit, and Michelle and Erik Hessler of Brush, CO. 5 great grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces in Colorado, Nebraska, Idaho and Hawaii also survive. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Tina Deines, Husband Curtis, father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Netti Schwartzkopf, Brother Roland Deines, Brothers and sisters-in-law Willis and Pat Schwartzkopf, Joe and Darlene Mow ry, and Jack Pepper. Services were held Thursday March 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at Allnutt Funeral Home located at 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.