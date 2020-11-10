O'Leary Allen Flock November 6, 2020 Lingle, Wyoming -- O'Leary Allen Flock, 82, passed away on November 6, 2020 at Banner Community Hospital in Torrington. Family memorial services will be held at a later date and the Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with cremation arrangements. O'Leary was born December 18, 1937 in Scottsbluff, NE a the son of Ted and Lillian (Altig) Flock. The family lived north of Morrill, NE until moving north of Lingle, WY in 1944. The house that they moved to was part of officer's quarters from Fort Laramie. He attended the Rawhide Schoolhouse which was a one room schoolhouse and he rode horseback across the pasture to get there for 3 years. In fourth grade he started going to school in Lingle until he graduated. O'Leary attended the University of Wyoming for 4 years and earned a degree in Agricultural Science. He was in charge of caring for the school mascot, Cowboy Joe, and would run him around the football field when the Cowboys scored a touchdown. After graduating from UW, he joined the National Guard and was stationed in California until he returned to the Flock Ranch where he spent the rest of his life. O'Leary was very proud to raise prize winning Suffolk rams and yearlings. He was a bachelor until the age of 52 when he fell in love and married Beverly. They had over 30 years together on the Flock Ranch. He was a member of the American Legion, Stock Growers Association and headed up the Lamb BBQ at the Goshen County Fair for many years. O'Leary is survived by his wife, Beverly; brother Gary; sisters Sharon and Theil; nephews Shawn and Wade; niece Sandra; Beverly's three children, Teresa, Scott and Tracy and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.