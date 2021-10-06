Menu
Oneta Clark
Oneta I. Clark October 2, 2021 Oneta I. Clark, age 102, of Kearney, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kinship Pointe Kearney Northridge. Graveside Services will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, NE. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home. To leave online condolences please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements. Oneta was born on March 17, 1919 in Hemingford, NE to Lee A. and Lucy E. (Fiedler) Roland. She grew up in the Hemingford area and attended Rocky Point Rural School in Box Butte County, NE and later Hemingford High School. She married William "Bill" D. Clark on December 31, 1955 in Alliance, NE. She taught school briefly and then worked for the US Postal Service. Oneta was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Circle, BPOE Does and the National Association of Federal Employees. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Rayma (Robert) Kukas of Grand Island; grandchildren, Michael and Chandra Kukas; many nieces and nephews. Oneta was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Beth Clark; 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Where saddened to hear of Oneta's Passing. She was one fine Lady. Knew Bill and Oneta for many years attended the same Church and remember both of our Setting habits. With a chuckle here!!. Please know You are all in ours Prayers. God Bless You All!!!.
Bob & Myla Schwartz.
October 8, 2021
I was so blessed to see Onita weekly for a few short months before her move. I got to search for chocolate covered peanuts and have her try braunsweiger she hadn't had in years and she was so good for my soul. To think of the years she worked doing funeral dinners at the church. No one in this day and age would be that devoted. She was a wonderful person and wished she could have done more for her family, but would say, "I had to leave it all up to God." She was preparing me for the loss of my mom and the loneliness I would feel. I thank God that he gave me someone to talk to. She knew that she would die with the move, and was ok with that. I just lost my mom so God got 2 good Methodists in one month. He is blessed and so were we.
Jane Diers Messer
Friend
October 7, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jolinda Sloyer
Family
October 7, 2021
Oneta was a dear lady. We knew her through church, and I felt blessed whenever I visited her. We extend our sincere sympathy and prayer to her family.
Frank and Betty Balderson
Friend
October 6, 2021
