Oneta I. Clark October 2, 2021 Oneta I. Clark, age 102, of Kearney, formerly of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kinship Pointe Kearney Northridge. Graveside Services will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, NE. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children's Home. To leave online condolences please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com
. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements. Oneta was born on March 17, 1919 in Hemingford, NE to Lee A. and Lucy E. (Fiedler) Roland. She grew up in the Hemingford area and attended Rocky Point Rural School in Box Butte County, NE and later Hemingford High School. She married William "Bill" D. Clark on December 31, 1955 in Alliance, NE. She taught school briefly and then worked for the US Postal Service. Oneta was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Circle, BPOE Does and the National Association of Federal Employees. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Rayma (Robert) Kukas of Grand Island; grandchildren, Michael and Chandra Kukas; many nieces and nephews. Oneta was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Beth Clark; 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.