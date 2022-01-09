Ozzi Mae Guzman January 4, 2022 Little Miss Ozzi Mae Guzman, was born an angel on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at The Rock Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Ozzi is survived by her loving parents, James M. Guzman and Jordyn M. Nichols-Guzman; big sister, Zayla Nichols; grandparents, Jackie and Jay Ervin, Jimmy Guzman, and Kyle Nichols; adopted grandma, Melissa Zeiler; great grandparents, Fred and Lucy Garcia, Mary Guzman, Diana Campione, Luciano Guzman and Cheryl Meyer; aunts and uncles, Telsa Guzman, Isabel Guzman, Jeromie Ervin, Aisac Ervin, Chris Nichols, Tristen Nichols, Cameron Nichols, and Brennan Nichols; adopted aunt, Alysha Schwartzkopf; great uncles and great aunts, Jake and Amanda Meyer and Trisha Garcia and Kendall Busch; their beloved dog, Sandy; along with many other extended family members and special friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandma, Lara Meyer-Nichols; great uncle, Fernando "Noony" Garcia Jr.; and cousin, Salena Cochrane.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.