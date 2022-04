Patricia M. Books October 2, 2021 Patricia M. Books, 91, of Scottsbluff, passed away October 2, 2021 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Due to the current COVID restrictions, a private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.



Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.