Patricia J. Kennedy December 5, 2021 Patricia J. Kennedy, age 90, of Scottsbluff, NE, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2021, after battling Alzheimer's disease. Pat was born in Edgar, NE on August 7, 1931, to Ray and Frances Worrell. Due to family circumstances, she was raised by her Great Aunt and Uncle Augusta and Edward Carpenter in Scottsbluff, NE. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1949. In October 1950, she married George E. Kennedy who preceded her in death in May of 1980. Pat and George had two sons Ted in 1951 and Rick in 1954. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff and the Dorcas Society LWML. Pat enjoyed volunteering in several charities including the Thrift Shop. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren in her later years. Pat enjoyed cooking for many family gathering meals over the years and was well remembered for the cookies and treats she made to share with her co-workers. Knitting was a favorite hobby, and many people were recipients of afghans, slippers, lap blankets and more. In the summer, Pat loved her flower garden, taking care of her lawn and walking her ever present dog. She especially appreciated the support and assistance she received from Audrey (niece) and Gary Corr after George passed away. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, great aunt and uncle, and husband. She is survived by her sons, Ted (Mary) and Rick (Diana); grandson Adam Kennedy and granddaughters Bekah Ingram, Sarah Oprinovich and Laura Kennedy as well as several great grandchildren. A family service will be held in the spring of 2022 in the Scottsbluff area.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.