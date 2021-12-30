Parsy was a joy to be around and we loved her piano playing in church when we lived there ❤ Her children were very special to her and her love for God showed in her boys and how she raised them in the church and there families love spread to all that knew her and them. We send Love and Peace to the family ..The song I can only imagine, is what Patsy can see she doesn't have to imagine any longer.

Wayne and Linda Smith Friend December 29, 2021