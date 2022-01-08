Paul C. Corr, Jr. December 31, 2021 Paul C. Corr, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2021, in Simi Valley, California, at the age of 89. Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jeanne; daughters, Sherri, Penny, Becke; grandchildren Miranda, Adam, Cooper, Kaila, Siena, Casey; and great grandchildren Lilly, Evan, Mia, Calvin; and brother Harvey. He is preceded in death by parents Paul and Helen, sisters Carol and Kathy, and brothers Howard, Elbert, and Jack. Paul was born August 23, 1932, in Scottsbluff, NE. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he married Jeanne Guettler in 1956 and moved his family to California. He was a prominent pool builder in Ventura County for 30 years before retiring in 2010, although he could be found on many a job site long after retirement. He enjoyed traveling, watching college sports, attending Corr Family Reunions, and spending time with his grandchildren. A Celebration of the Life of Paul Corr will be held at the United Methodist Church Simi Valley on January 22 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, our family would be so honored by a memorial or tribute donation to The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) at www.apdaparkinson.org
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.