Pastor Paul Hebbert April 15,2022 Pastor Paul was born in Chadron, Nebraska on December 7th, 1933 To Wilbur and Ethel (Stone) Hebbert. At the age of 13 he declared Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior at a revival at the Open Bible Church in Casper, Wyoming under the ministry of Evangelist Billy Willard. As an older teenager he would hear the call from his Heavenly Father into fulltime ministry. After graduating from Natrona County High School in Casper, Paul enrolled at the College of the Open Bible in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated in the spring of 1956 with a bachelor's degree in biblical studies. While leading song service at a local church in Des Moines, he met a young piano player named Margaret Veatch. Paul and Margaret were united in marriage on December 8th, 1956. In January of 1957 the two began sharing the gospel and ministering to the family of God together for nearly 50 years. In 1977 Paul was called to be the pastor of Gering Zion Church. It was truly a match made in heaven. Pastor Paul would love and minster to the Gering Zion family until a stroke forced him into retirement in 2017. Paul had four great loves in his life. His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife Margaret, his family and the Gering Zion Church family. Paul had one other passion. Singing southern gospel music with his family. Paul was introduced to gospel quartet singing in college. And it would be a huge part of his ministry his whole life. Paul and Margaret would together raise up a family full of music ministers and worship leaders. Margaret would teach everyone how to sing, but the passion for singing together came from Paul. Even in passing he remains the heart and soul of the Hebbert Family Singers. Paul is survived by sons Tim (Sandy) and Matt (Pam) Hebbert, daughter Kim (Paul) Marietta. Grandchildren Courtney (Charlie) Bell, Caleb (Emily) Hebbert, Alesa (Geoff) Deter, Morgan (Rich) Dailey, Ty (Bri) Hebbert, Mitchell and Jacey Marietta, Micah Hebbert, Coulter (Matt) Maestas and Cassidy (Jaan Iddings) Cooper. Great grandchildren Aiden, Ayler, Asher, Axton and Archer Bell, Hudson and Delia Hebbert, James, Drew and Benjamin Dailey and Nolan and Emily Maestas. Brother Bill Hebbert, nephews Steve (Bev)Hebbert and Randy Hebbert, daughter-in-law Yvonne Smith and special friends, Lynn and Susie Allen. There to greet him in eternity were his wife, parents, brother George, sister-in-law Beverly, daughter Kathleen, son Ty and great grandsons Adler and Anderson Bell. The Hebbert family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Heritage Estates for their kind and loving care of Pastor Paul these last five years. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Gering Zion Church. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.geringchapel.com
for the Hebbert family. Paul died Friday, April 15, 2022 at Heritage Estates in Gering.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.