Pauline Mae Clarke December 11, 2020 Pauline Mae Clarke passed away peacefully December 11, 2020 at The Residency in Scotts-bluff. Her graveside service will be held at 11am, Thursday December 17, 2020 at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport with Pastor Travis Petersen officiating. The service will be live streamed on Bridg-man Funeral Home Facebook page. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, any memorials in Pauline's memory be made to the charity or foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be made by viewing Pauline's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Pauline Mae (Lowry) Clarke was born on August 5, 1932 on the family farm near Stegall, NE to Elmer P. and Estella M. Lowry. Pauline graduated from Lyman High school in 1950. She married Maynard Ray Clarke on October 5, 1951 and to this union 4 children were born. They resided for 8 years in Cheyenne, WY. They moved to Bayard, NE in 1963 and then to Bridgeport, NE in 1964. Pauline worked at the Stegall Store in her youth, and assisted Maynard in the State Farm Insurance office for several years. She was the local Mary Kay Lady, and volunteered at Regional West Hospital for many, many years. She will always be remembered for her wonderful meals, her amazing ceramics creations, her bird feeding and watching, and the love she had for grandchildren. Pauline is survived by sons Richard (Virginia) of Cheyenne, WY, Randy (Carol) of Bridgeport, Steve (Debbie) of Hyannis and daughter Bonnie (Doug) Long of North Platte; grandchildren Robert (Connie) Clarke, Nikki Clarke all of Omaha, Amanda Miller of North Platte, Ashlee (Deaver) Arrants of Torrington, WY, Brittani (Servando) Jimenez of Bridgeport, Courtney (Jeff) Knox of Bassett, and Cody Clarke of North Platte; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Dixie Schoolcraft of Morrill, Linda (Randy) Zitterkopf of Sioux Falls, SD, Ron Lowry of Stegall, Jim (Brenda) Lowry of Torrington, and Mike Lowry of Yoder. She was preceded in death by her husband Maynard, her parents, 2 sisters, 1 brother and 1 granddaughter.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.