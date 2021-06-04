"Mrs. Nuttleman" was my 8th grade English teacher. She taught me the love of English Language. She taught me how to diagram sentences and to this day (and this was 51 years ago), I know sentence structure, verbs, adverbs, adjectives. If I hadn't gone into nursing, I would have probably taught English because she was so inspiring to me. God Bless All of Her Family!!!

Janice (Swanbom) Heasty School June 20, 2021