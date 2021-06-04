Menu
Penny Nuttleman
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
Penny Nuttleman January 2, 2020 The family of Penny Nuttleman is planning a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021, at the Scottsbluff Country Club. Please RSVP to [email protected] Diane E. (Penny) Olson Nuttleman a loving wife, mother and grandmother passed into eternal happiness on January 2nd, 2020, in Venice, FL. She was born October 9th, 1944, in Concord, CA to parents, Robert A. Olson and Jean E. Wade Olson. Penny graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School and the American International School in Vienna, Austria. After graduation, she attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska with an education degree. Penny met and married, David C. Nuttleman. Upon David's graduation in May 1969, David and Penny moved to Gering, NE where David practiced law. Penny taught English and Journalism at the Gering Junior and High Schools. In 1989, David and Penny moved to Venice, FL where she was employed by the City of Sarasota Police Department until her retirement in 2005. David and Penny were blessed with three children, including two daughters, Catherine Rein (Travis) of Louisville, CO and Lisa Gazzam (George) of Euless, TX and grandchildren, Mason and Kyra Rein and Tyler and Elizabeth Gazzam. She is predeceased by her son, Daniel, and her parents, Robert and Jean Olson. She is survived by her husband, David, her brothers, James Olson of Punta Gorda, FL and Dr. Patrick Olson of San Diego, CA, and her beloved mini-Aussie puppy. Following retirement, she was actively involved in her church, PEO and AAUW. She enjoyed her grandchildren, was an avid reader and a member of numerous book clubs. David and Penny also enjoyed traveling and went on many cruises and several trips to Europe. She is greatly missed by David, her family and her many friends in Nebraska and Florida. Burial of her ashes and those of her son, Daniel, has taken place at a private ceremony at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE. In lieu of flowers, the family hopes that donations be made to a reading or literacy charity of your choice in her memory.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
Scottsbluff Country Club
NE
"Mrs. Nuttleman" was my 8th grade English teacher. She taught me the love of English Language. She taught me how to diagram sentences and to this day (and this was 51 years ago), I know sentence structure, verbs, adverbs, adjectives. If I hadn't gone into nursing, I would have probably taught English because she was so inspiring to me. God Bless All of Her Family!!!
Janice (Swanbom) Heasty
School
June 20, 2021
