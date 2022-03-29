Peter Edward Culhane March 22, 2022 Pete was born September 10, 1964 and succumbed to his battle with mental health challenges and alcoholism on March 22, 2022. In June of 2020 he moved to the Panhandle to start a job at Gering Junior High. He absolutely loved his job as a STEM teacher. Every evening was spent bragging about how amazing his kids were and he poured himself into making sure that school was fun for kids and that they learned the "beauty" of science, technology, engineering,and math daily. Mr. C was his favorite title. Pete is survived by his daughters, Christy (Adnane) Koraiban and Kimmy (Kevin) Ortiz, his son, Collin, his grandson Zayd Koraiban, his children's mothers, Terri and Kim, his wife Andrea Myers Culhane, his step-children Tori and Connor, his brothers Frank, Jim, and Chris, his in-laws Rick and Suzanne Myers, and all of the students from his two schools that he called his "kiddos". He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Dorothy Culhane, three of his siblings (Barbara, Tom and Mike) and his surrogate grandfather/best friend, Grandpa Bill. There will be a private family service at a later date.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 29, 2022.