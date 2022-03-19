Menu
Peter Wayne Guerue
1968 - 2022
BORN
1968
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Mar, 26 2022
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Peter Wayne Guerue March 11, 2022 Peter Wayne Guerue, 54 of Scottsbluff, NE passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services for Peter Wayne Guerue will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with Fr. Joseph Thandi officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery with a luncheon to follow services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Center. He was born March 9, 1968, in Scottsbluff, NE to Theresa Cervantes of Scottsbluff, NE and Floyd Guerue, Sr. of St. Francis, SD. Peter attended St. Francis Indian School, graduated in 1986. Attended Trinidad College where he studied business administration. Received his CNA and Medication Aide from Western Nebraska Community College. He held several jobs included where he served as a CNA and medication aide for several nursing homes. He served as an administrative assistant to the president of United Tribes Technical in Bismarck, ND. Proceeded in death by maternal grandparents Manuel and Mary "Concha" (Montur) Cervantes and paternal grandparents Peter Victor and Evelyne Antoinette (Eastman) Guerue. Survivors include mother, Theresa Cervantes; father, Floyd Guerue, Sr; sister, Jody Nuñez (Eulalio) of Gardner, KS and Floyd Wayne Guerue, Jr. of Olathe, KS; nephews, Christopher (Nicki) Aguallo, Mario (Angelle) Aguallo, Jose Nuñez, Adrian (Samantha) Nuñez; great nephews, Josiah Aguallo, and Jeremiah Nico Aguallo; great nieces, Leticia Guerue, Layla Nuñez, Harlena Nuñez, Analise Aguallo, Maria Conchita Aguallo, and Ariel Nuñez.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Rosary
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
NE
Mar
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is breaking. Fly free and soar high. I love you, and I will always miss you. Prayers are going up for family and friends.
Ms. Kat Powell
March 19, 2022
