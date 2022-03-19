Peter Wayne Guerue March 11, 2022 Peter Wayne Guerue, 54 of Scottsbluff, NE passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services for Peter Wayne Guerue will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022. Rosary at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church with Fr. Joseph Thandi officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery with a luncheon to follow services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Center. He was born March 9, 1968, in Scottsbluff, NE to Theresa Cervantes of Scottsbluff, NE and Floyd Guerue, Sr. of St. Francis, SD. Peter attended St. Francis Indian School, graduated in 1986. Attended Trinidad College where he studied business administration. Received his CNA and Medication Aide from Western Nebraska Community College. He held several jobs included where he served as a CNA and medication aide for several nursing homes. He served as an administrative assistant to the president of United Tribes Technical in Bismarck, ND. Proceeded in death by maternal grandparents Manuel and Mary "Concha" (Montur) Cervantes and paternal grandparents Peter Victor and Evelyne Antoinette (Eastman) Guerue. Survivors include mother, Theresa Cervantes; father, Floyd Guerue, Sr; sister, Jody Nuñez (Eulalio) of Gardner, KS and Floyd Wayne Guerue, Jr. of Olathe, KS; nephews, Christopher (Nicki) Aguallo, Mario (Angelle) Aguallo, Jose Nuñez, Adrian (Samantha) Nuñez; great nephews, Josiah Aguallo, and Jeremiah Nico Aguallo; great nieces, Leticia Guerue, Layla Nuñez, Harlena Nuñez, Analise Aguallo, Maria Conchita Aguallo, and Ariel Nuñez.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.