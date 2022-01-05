Phyllis J. Jerger January 2, 2022 Phyllis J. Jerger, 88 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center with her family by her side. Her memorial graveside will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend. At her request, cremation has taken place. Fond memories of Phyllis may be left at www.geringchapel.com
. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Phyllis was born on September 2, 1933 at home in Scottsbluff to John and Anna Elizabeth (Haler) Sell. She received her early education in Sheridan, WY schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High school. She was united in marriage to Paul Jerger on March 6, 1955 in Scottsbluff and made their home in the Gering Valley. Phyllis was a top farmhand with Paul, from early morning to night fall she worked side by side. She remained healthy until the last few years. Phyllis was a member of the TOPS for more than 40 years. She taught Sunday and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed visiting the people at the local nursing homes. She is survived by her husband Paul Jerger of 66 years; daughter Ruth E. Brunner (Gene); grandsons Gabriel Brunner and Gideon Brunner (Brandy and her daughter Monica); great granddaughter Sayde B. Brunner; brother Melvin Sell and sister Lucille Uhrich. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, sister Helmena Mason, Darlene Fenkevich, brothers Leroy J. Sell and Gerald Sell and son Paul W. Jerger. The Jerger's would like to thank The Residency and Regional West Medical staff for all the great care Phyllis received.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.