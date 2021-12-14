Stacia, your whole family is such a large part of the wonderful memories I have while growing up on S street. I always thought of your mom as my second mother and Danny as my brother. You were such a good friend to my sister Denise and I always looked up to your dad. It was such a blessing that our mothers played bridge together for so many years because it allowed me to stay up with your family. I am so sorry for your loss.

Dana Wozniak December 16, 2021