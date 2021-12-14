Menu
Phyllis Temple
1929 - 2021
Phyllis J. Temple December 11, 2021 Phyllis J. Temple, 92, of Gering, NE passed away at her home at Heritage Estates on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born the youngest of four children to Harvey and Grace (Burdette) Abbott on April 10, 1929. She graduated from Gering High School in 1947. She married Leo Temple November 15, 1951. Before her marriage, Phyllis worked for several offices in Scotts Bluff County Government. Following the arrival of her first child, Stacia, in 1962 she retired from her position in Auto Registration to care for her new family. In 1964, they welcomed their son, Daniel. As her children began to start their own busy lives, she returned to part-time work as well as volunteer work in several non-profit organizations including Meals-on-Wheels and Birthright. She also, enjoyed filling her free time with the Gering Ladies Golf Association, and multiple bridge clubs. She was an active member of both St. Agnes Church and Christ the King Church serving on Alter Society and Prayer Chain. Phyllis was still an avid, weekly bridge player until right before her passing. Phyllis and her husband Leo were joined by several of their friends over the years for many memorable trips and cruises. They also enjoyed frequent trips to Denver to watch their grandsons' school and sporting events. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Stacia (Phillip) Stalnaker of Steamboat Springs, CO, two grandsons Matthew and Benjamin, two Sister-in-laws and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald, sisters, Doris (Ralph) Schinker and Patricia (Robert) Genereux, her son Daniel, and her loving spouse Leo. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Church in Gering in the Spring of 2022. A future publication will be made announcing the date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Church, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.
Stacia I am shocked to read about Phyllis and saddened. Remembering all the great times together, Danny´s wonderful food and the caroling parties with all the families! Sending our love and sympathy.
Pat Hyland
December 16, 2021
Stacia can´t believe she is gone. Thinking about the wonderful food Danny made for us and the fun times with you and the family, caroling parties and getting together, always great times.
Pat Hyland
Friend
December 16, 2021
Stacia, your whole family is such a large part of the wonderful memories I have while growing up on S street. I always thought of your mom as my second mother and Danny as my brother. You were such a good friend to my sister Denise and I always looked up to your dad. It was such a blessing that our mothers played bridge together for so many years because it allowed me to stay up with your family. I am so sorry for your loss.
Dana Wozniak
December 16, 2021
Stacia, you know how much I cared for your mom and dad. They were like my second parents when we all lived on S Street, then when I moved away for a period of time and came back to find Leo and Phyllis there with open arms. I was blessed the day I met them and to this day for knowing them.
Julie larson
Friend
December 14, 2021
Tamara Hough
December 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about your MOM. You have been blessed to have had all these years, but we are never ready to give them up.
Florine Winchell
December 14, 2021
