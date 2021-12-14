Phyllis J. Temple December 11, 2021 Phyllis J. Temple, 92, of Gering, NE passed away at her home at Heritage Estates on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Born the youngest of four children to Harvey and Grace (Burdette) Abbott on April 10, 1929. She graduated from Gering High School in 1947. She married Leo Temple November 15, 1951. Before her marriage, Phyllis worked for several offices in Scotts Bluff County Government. Following the arrival of her first child, Stacia, in 1962 she retired from her position in Auto Registration to care for her new family. In 1964, they welcomed their son, Daniel. As her children began to start their own busy lives, she returned to part-time work as well as volunteer work in several non-profit organizations including Meals-on-Wheels and Birthright. She also, enjoyed filling her free time with the Gering Ladies Golf Association, and multiple bridge clubs. She was an active member of both St. Agnes Church and Christ the King Church serving on Alter Society and Prayer Chain. Phyllis was still an avid, weekly bridge player until right before her passing. Phyllis and her husband Leo were joined by several of their friends over the years for many memorable trips and cruises. They also enjoyed frequent trips to Denver to watch their grandsons' school and sporting events. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Stacia (Phillip) Stalnaker of Steamboat Springs, CO, two grandsons Matthew and Benjamin, two Sister-in-laws and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald, sisters, Doris (Ralph) Schinker and Patricia (Robert) Genereux, her son Daniel, and her loving spouse Leo. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Church in Gering in the Spring of 2022. A future publication will be made announcing the date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Church, or a charity of your choice
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 14, 2021.