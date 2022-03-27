Menu
Phyllis Temple
Phyllis Temple December 11, 2021 Following her passing on December 11, 2021, there will be a Memorial Service for Phyllis Temple at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering on April 9, 2022. A Rosary Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. For those not wishing to attend the Rosary, there will be a brief break for seating. (Seating will not be allowed until the Rosary is completed.) The Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Church, or a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.geringchapel.com for the Temple family. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
