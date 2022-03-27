Phyllis Temple December 11, 2021 Following her passing on December 11, 2021, there will be a Memorial Service for Phyllis Temple at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering on April 9, 2022. A Rosary Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. For those not wishing to attend the Rosary, there will be a brief break for seating. (Seating will not be allowed until the Rosary is completed.) The Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ the King Church, or a charity of your choice
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.geringchapel.com
for the Temple family. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.