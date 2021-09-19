Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Racheal Otero
FUNERAL HOME
Reverence Funeral Parlor
2002 Char Ave
Scottsbluff, NE
Racheal L. Otero September 16, 2021 The Lord gathered up in His loving arms our beloved mother, Racheal L. Otero, 73, of Scottsbluff, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com. Racheal was born April 17, 1948 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Her parents were Frank and Marie (Huss) Sexton. Racheal graduated from Mullen High School. She later married Joseph Otero and of that union she had two children: Patricia (Otero) Ferszt and Tony Otero. Racheal was known as a loving, kind, happy, woman that was full of life with a smile on her face and a kind word on her lips. Racheal loved her family, friends, and church family, but most importantly, she loved and served the Lord daily. She was proud of and loved each of her six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and ex-husband. Racheal will be greatly missed by the ones she has left behind.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
3102 Avenue D, Scottsbluff, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reverence Funeral Parlor
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Reverence Funeral Parlor.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rachel has always offered such kind words to others on Facebook. She was definitely God´s child. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Nancy Isom
September 20, 2021
Sad to hear of your loss. Racheal and I graduated the same year from Mullen. I always enjoyed reading her FB messages.
Lillie Elliott
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results