Racheal L. Otero September 16, 2021 The Lord gathered up in His loving arms our beloved mother, Racheal L. Otero, 73, of Scottsbluff, who passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes.
. Racheal was born April 17, 1948 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Her parents were Frank and Marie (Huss) Sexton. Racheal graduated from Mullen High School. She later married Joseph Otero and of that union she had two children: Patricia (Otero) Ferszt and Tony Otero. Racheal was known as a loving, kind, happy, woman that was full of life with a smile on her face and a kind word on her lips. Racheal loved her family, friends, and church family, but most importantly, she loved and served the Lord daily. She was proud of and loved each of her six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and ex-husband. Racheal will be greatly missed by the ones she has left behind.
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.