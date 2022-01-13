Randall Henry Ritz January 10, 2022 On Monday, January 10, 2022, Randall Henry Ritz passed away in his home at the age of 88. His Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill with Reverend Kenneth L. Humphrey officiating. A private family inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Morrill, NE. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or MLH Non-Profit Development Co. Friends who wish may leave online condolences at www.jones-mortuary.com
. Jones Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Randall was born January 1, 1934, in Sherman County, Nebraska to Henry and Anna (Knoepfel) Ritz. On May 9, 1954, Randall married the love of his life, Barbara Blough. Together they had 2 children, Kathy and Greg. Randall graduated from Mitchell High School in 1951. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College. In 1953 he began work at John R. Jirdon Industries where he worked his way from warehouse clerk to Company Vice-President and General Manager of the Feed Division, and corporate pilot. When Jirdon was sold to Cargill in 1984, Randall started and constructed Lyman Elevator and ran it until 1997. Randall served on the board of directors for Jirdon Agri Chemicals, Nile Valley Federal Savings & Loan, M & R Cattle, NE Grain & Feed Dealers Association, and Scottsbluff County Board of Adjustments. He was a past member of Morrill Rotary Club and member and Past President of Morrill Chamber of Commerce. He was a charter member and original stockholder of MLH Non-Profit Development Co and as such was instrumental in bringing dentists and doctors to Morrill. Randall earned his pilot's license and flew single and twin-engine planes for both work and pleasure. He loved riding horses and snowmobiling and was an avid organist and guitar player. He also loved spending time at his property in Henry, NE. During high school, Randall twice placed at NE State Track meets, and as an adult walked nearly every day of his life. He even ran a race when he was 74 years old and won 1st place for his age group! He spearheaded a drive in the 1970s that constructed an all-weather track for Morrill, largely through volunteer labor and equipment. 40 years ago, in 1982, Randall started C & R Motors, named after his 2 children Kathy (Ritz) Calahan and Greg Ritz. During his 40 years in the car business, he sold thousands of cars, many to generations of families. Randall was known for his work ethic, integrity and sincerity. He loved every job he ever had and said "if you love your job, you'll never have to work." He worked up until his 88th birthday just a few days ago. He never met a stranger and was truly interested in every person he met. He was a respected member of the Morrill community which he loved, and he never wanted to leave Morrill. Randall was a cheerful giver, a generous servant, and loyal friend. No one could meet Randall without being impacted by him. As much as he loved his work and community, Randall loved and adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more. His family was always his top priority and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. They were his pride and joy whom he loved dearly. He danced and sang with every grandchild and great grandchild for hours. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Barbara; 2 children Kathy (Jon) Calahan, Morrill, NE and Greg (Cathy) Ritz, Springfield, MO; 4 grandchildren Ryan Calahan, Jason Calahan, Brittanie Germanagni-Ritz, and Brendan Calahan; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Gerald Ritz and Virgil Ritz; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews too numerous to count. Randall was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Anna of Morrill; and brother Ralph. In his own words, he wanted people to know "I have been richly blessed."
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.