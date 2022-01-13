Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randall Ritz
FUNERAL HOME
Jones Mortuary
1532 14th St
Mitchell, NE
Randall Henry Ritz January 10, 2022 On Monday, January 10, 2022, Randall Henry Ritz passed away in his home at the age of 88. His Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill with Reverend Kenneth L. Humphrey officiating. A private family inurnment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Morrill, NE. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or MLH Non-Profit Development Co. Friends who wish may leave online condolences at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Randall was born January 1, 1934, in Sherman County, Nebraska to Henry and Anna (Knoepfel) Ritz. On May 9, 1954, Randall married the love of his life, Barbara Blough. Together they had 2 children, Kathy and Greg. Randall graduated from Mitchell High School in 1951. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College. In 1953 he began work at John R. Jirdon Industries where he worked his way from warehouse clerk to Company Vice-President and General Manager of the Feed Division, and corporate pilot. When Jirdon was sold to Cargill in 1984, Randall started and constructed Lyman Elevator and ran it until 1997. Randall served on the board of directors for Jirdon Agri Chemicals, Nile Valley Federal Savings & Loan, M & R Cattle, NE Grain & Feed Dealers Association, and Scottsbluff County Board of Adjustments. He was a past member of Morrill Rotary Club and member and Past President of Morrill Chamber of Commerce. He was a charter member and original stockholder of MLH Non-Profit Development Co and as such was instrumental in bringing dentists and doctors to Morrill. Randall earned his pilot's license and flew single and twin-engine planes for both work and pleasure. He loved riding horses and snowmobiling and was an avid organist and guitar player. He also loved spending time at his property in Henry, NE. During high school, Randall twice placed at NE State Track meets, and as an adult walked nearly every day of his life. He even ran a race when he was 74 years old and won 1st place for his age group! He spearheaded a drive in the 1970s that constructed an all-weather track for Morrill, largely through volunteer labor and equipment. 40 years ago, in 1982, Randall started C & R Motors, named after his 2 children Kathy (Ritz) Calahan and Greg Ritz. During his 40 years in the car business, he sold thousands of cars, many to generations of families. Randall was known for his work ethic, integrity and sincerity. He loved every job he ever had and said "if you love your job, you'll never have to work." He worked up until his 88th birthday just a few days ago. He never met a stranger and was truly interested in every person he met. He was a respected member of the Morrill community which he loved, and he never wanted to leave Morrill. Randall was a cheerful giver, a generous servant, and loyal friend. No one could meet Randall without being impacted by him. As much as he loved his work and community, Randall loved and adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more. His family was always his top priority and his greatest joy was spending time with his family. They were his pride and joy whom he loved dearly. He danced and sang with every grandchild and great grandchild for hours. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Barbara; 2 children Kathy (Jon) Calahan, Morrill, NE and Greg (Cathy) Ritz, Springfield, MO; 4 grandchildren Ryan Calahan, Jason Calahan, Brittanie Germanagni-Ritz, and Brendan Calahan; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers Gerald Ritz and Virgil Ritz; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews too numerous to count. Randall was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Anna of Morrill; and brother Ralph. In his own words, he wanted people to know "I have been richly blessed."
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Morrill, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jones Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Randall was not just our neighbor, he was my "extra grandpa". He took me snowmobiling, horse back riding, for a ride in his plane, & always called me his beat girl. Always kind & generous, & I´m sure he will be truly missed.
Rebecca (Ravert) Maxwell
Friend
January 18, 2022
So sorry to read about Randall, seems like yesterday that we were neighbors and the memories I have, all good.
Florine Weimer Winchell
Friend
January 15, 2022
Jerry Jackson
January 14, 2022
To Kathy and Greg and your entire family: I have very fond memories of your father from my teaching time in Morrill in the early 70's. He was always very nice to me and gave great support to the school. God bless you all.
Kenneth Vanourney
School
January 14, 2022
It has been many a year since I have seen or spoken to Randall. But that doesn't mean that I have forgotten him. He was a good man way back in High School and still is. He will be missed....... Jim K
James(Jim) Kautz
School
January 14, 2022
Kathy, our hearts go out to you and your family as you get through this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dan & Nila Clifton
January 13, 2022
My heart goes out to you today! May God bless you through this time!
Barbara (Benson) Medina
January 13, 2022
Virgil sorry to read of Randall's passing please except deepest sympathy. Duane Baggs
Duane Baggs
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results