Randy James Sinks December 8, 2021 Randy James Sinks, 58, of Bayard, NE, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was surrounded in love by his devoted wife, Deb Sinks at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport, NE. This is a casual event, please feel free to dress as you prefer. Per Randy's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will designate a memorial at a later time. Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Sinks family. Family and friends can leave condolences at www.bondegardfunerals.com
. Randy James Sinks is the eldest of three boys born to Twilla and James L. Sinks. He was born on December 9, 1962 in Bridgeport, NE. Randy grew up on their family farm and graduated at Bayard Public High School. After high school, Randy continued to work alongside his family in their hay grinding business, participated in the family's love of Modified Tractor Pulling, farming, earned his Black Belts in Taekwondo, wind-surfing, and helped anyone who needed it. For the past three years he has been proud and excited to be an integral part of the Nebraska Department of Roads and Transportation in Bridgeport, NE. Randy was blessed with two happy marriages. His first with deceased wife, Terri Sinks, and children Amber Rahmig (Robert Rahmig), Lester DeWitt (Nickole DeWitt), and Todd DeWitt (Raeanne DeWitt) and beloved grandchildren Kassadie, Chance, Lillianna, Tarrin, Jackson, Zoe, and Little John. Randy felt doubly blessed these past five years to find love again with the help of his "Insiders" Duane and Joyce Walsh with his loving wife, Deborah Sinks and children Emily Bahmer, Samantha Licklider (Jordan Hubbard), Daphne Weir (Matthew Weir) and beloved grandchildren Kairi and Natsu. Randy was a devoted Bible Study Member with his wife, listening in or travelling to Torrington to attend Bible Study each Sunday. Randy lived his life with love, family, and righteousness as his guides. Randy loved and cherished his entire family. He is survived by his mother, Twilla M. Sinks, wife, Deb Sinks, brother Rick Sinks (April Gleason), and brother Jimmy "Shorty" Sinks, children and grandchildren, and the numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many other beloved family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, James L. Sinks, previous wife, Terri Sinks, treasured nephews Rick Lee "Punky" Sinks and Zeek Lee Titus as well as grandparents and various other family members he loved dearly.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.