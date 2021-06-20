Raul (Rudy) Delgado Valdez March 24, 2020 Raul (Rudy) Delgado Valdez, went to his heavenly home in March of 2020. He was born in Bradington, Florida. He was married to Bonnie Lee Rose Magdaleno and they settled in Scottsbluff. They have one daughter, April Hieatt. He leaves behind his loving wife Bonnie Valdez, daughter April Hieatt (Johnathan Hieatt), granddaughter Ember Hieatt, brother Carlos Valdez (Sylvia Valdez), brother Isreal Valdez, brother Juan Valdez, brother Hipolito Valdez, sister Sanjuana Valdez, sister Eliana Jurgens, sister Lupe Almendarez, and their families. Raul had a love for God, motorcycles, and his family. He loved to do carpentry, weld, and much more. He was a hard-working man all his life. He was always willing to share his knowledge and help others. He accomplished so much during his lifetime and changed so many people's lives. He was bold, fearless, and unapologetic when it came to his beliefs and feelings which is something his daughter admired about him. He is and will always be dearly missed by his family and friends. His celebration of life will be held on June 26th of 2021 at 10:00 am at First Assembly of God in Scottsbluff, 1709 E 27th St Scottsbluff, Ne. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Following the service, he will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery. In remembrance of Raul, if you ride a motorcycle, you are more than welcome to bring it and help us escort him to his final resting place.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.