Raymond Y. Gonzales October 1, 2021 Raymond Y. Gonzales, 90, of Minatare, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery near Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes.
. Raymond was born February 28, 1931 in Wellview, TX to Esteban and Adelina (Ybarra) Gonzales. He was a hard worker and provider to his family throughout his life. His jobs included work as seasonal migrant worker, a cooks grinder, working in the potato cellars, Western Sugar and Lockwood. He eventually began his own trucking company, Gonzales Hay Hauling. Raymond traveled the country and worked alongside his sons, teaching them many skills and life lessons. He was a jokester, always keeping his family entertained with his humor. Raymond was a deacon and superintendent for the former, Ebenezer Temple, where he attended until the church closed. Survivors include his children, Raymond Jr., Bertha Escamilla, Ernestina G. (Rafael) Gonzales-Ponce, Roberto (Rosa) Gonzales, Rudy (Angilee) Gonzales, Sylvia G. Rocha, Bernice (Israel) Marquez, Ruben Gonzales, Raymond Jr. (Heather) Gonzales, Jasmin Gonzales, Ruby (Omar) Gonzales and Randy (Jasmin) Gonzales; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; along with numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores; and sons, Ramiro, Ernesto and Ricardo.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.