Raymond "Ray" E. McCoy August 7, 2020 Raymond "Ray" E. McCoy was a kind and compassionate soul who was always ready with a good joke and a laugh. He passed away after a short illness on August 7, 2020 at the age of 69. Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend, who was loved by everyone blessed with spending time in his presence. A celebration of life will take place at a later time and date to be posted. Raymond would have been 70 this week - Born June 11, 1951 in Newcastle, WY to Ophelia "Mac" Vondra and Fred T. McCoy. He grew up surrounded by a large family - aunts, uncles and plenty of Norris cousins to keep Weston County on its toes. He spent his high school years in Golden, CO with his father, Fred McCoy, graduating from Golden High in 1969. He enlisted in the Navy and served six years as a nuclear-submariner aboard the USS Billfish. After the Navy he moved to Torrington, WY where he met the love of his life, "Dolly", Maureen C. Hudson McCoy. They married on Dec. 11, 1976 and were just short of their 25th Anniversary when she died unexpectedly in Sept. of 2001. In 1977 Ray, Dolly and daughter Missy moved to Bellingham, WA where he earned his BS in Marine/Environmental Biology from WWU and pursued his love of sailing. Moving back to Wyoming in the early 80s, eventually settling near Veteran, Raymond lived and worked many years at the Port of Entry and enlisted in the Wyoming National Guard, serving in Torrington and Guernsey, retiring after 20 years at the rank of SFC(E7) in 2003. He began a career in Railroading with Chicago NorthWestern Railroad in Morrill, NE in 1996, relocating to Gillette in 1998 with BNSF from which he retired in 2018. After retiring he was attending college to become a machinist, setting up shop in Gillette with his good friend AJ Skinner, spending time pursuing his passions of hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with family, and traveling with his granddaughter Olivia. Raymond belonged to the Elks, Moose, and ABATE in Torrington. Ray is survived by daughter, "Missy" Beach, son-in-law Jason Frederick and granddaughter Olivia of Big Horn, WY, his mother, "Mac" Vondra of Upton, WY, his sister Bobbie (Kevin) Kuns of Montrose, CO, and nephew and niece Bryan (Jade) and Stacey Sanger and great-niece Sage Sanger. His loss is also keenly felt by numerous Aunts and Uncles, 5 sisters-in-law and 4 brothers-in-law from the Morrill and Torrington Area, Wyoming, Colorado and Alabama, and their families, along with close friends Steve, Karen, and Nick Landon. Raymond was preceded in death by his father Fred McCoy, Dad Richard "Dick" Vondra, brother-in-law Rod Jackson and his beloved wife, Maureen "Dolly" McCoy. He was cremated, according to his wishes, and his ashes will be interred under a ponderosa pine, along with his love's, Dolly, at the family plot in JayEm, WY in a private ceremony with Military Honors. Condolences may be sent in care of Box 391, Big Horn, WY 82833. Ray will be fondly remembered, loved and missed forever. "Everybody loves Raymond!"



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 12, 2021.