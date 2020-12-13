Regena Marie (Grubbs) Grassmick December 2, 2020 Regena Marie (Grubbs) Grassmick, 93, peacefully went to her Eternal Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She resided at Heritage Estates in Gering. Regena was born June 28, 1927 in Harrisburg, NE to Alvin and Anna (Castille) Grubbs. She attended grade school in Banner County and attended High School in Gering and was lifelong resident. Regena married Samuel H. Grassmick, Sr., on May 11, 1947 to this union four children were born. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making quilts and afghans for her children and grandchildren. She had numerous talents such as gardening and canning, cooking, and loved caring for her home. Music was a special part of her life as she taught herself to play by ear the piano, guitar, and an accordion. She loved all forms of music but enjoyed gospel hymns the most. Her faith in Jesus Christ was unwavering. Regena always stated "I've had a good life!" She is survived by DeeAnne (Roger) Nelson, of Wheatland, WY, Sam H. (Paula) Grassmick, Jr., of Pueblo, CO, and Cheryl Ferguson, of Scottsbluff, NE; grandchildren: David Grassmick, Tracy Grassmick, Ty Nelson, Kristie Nelson; Ryan (Melissa) Grassmick, Sharla (Brian) Musso, Shane (Amanda) Ferguson, Holly Ferguson and numerous great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, and a Special Remembrance of her son, Dennis L. Grassmick. A private family graveside service will take place at Westlawn Cemetary in Gering. At a later time, a Celebration of Life will be held to honor Regena's life.



Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.