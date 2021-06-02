Menu
Reiner A. "Ike" Myers May 27, 2021 Reiner A. "Ike" Myers, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Bridgeport Memorial Chapel. Casual attire is requested for his funeral service to be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Bridgeport Church of Christ with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Bridgeport Memorial Chapel facebook page. Military honors will be rendered by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard and the Bridgeport Sons Of The American Legion Honor Guard. Cremation will follow the service with inurnment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left by visiting Ike's Tribute Page at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bridgeport Memorial Chapel
NE
Jun
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bridgeport Church of Christ
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
a great friend who will be missed we went through high school together and spent many hours hunting together
Paul Laughead
Friend
June 2, 2021
