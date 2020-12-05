Menu
Rene Adams
Rene Adams December 3, 2020 Rene was born August 6, 1953 in Scottsbluff, NE and passed away December 3, 2020 at her home in Scottsbluff. Because of COVID, funeral services will be held outdoors at Sunset Memorial Cemetery on Monday, December 7th, at 11:00. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorial be made out to Camp Rock Ministries. Online condolences may be made by viewing Rene's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include her husband Sam Adams, daughter Andrea (Josh) Wetherington, grandchildren Ryan, Luke and Adisyn, mother Delores Benjamin, sister Karyn (Brian) Grasmick. In-laws include Elaine Allen, Lois Mathers, Ariel (Mike) Clement, Tim (Carol) Adams, John (Brenda) Adams, Ben (Donna) Adams, Solomon (LaVon) Adams, Pete (Karen) Mary (Paul) Erdman, and over 100 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Charles Carson, step-father Ivan Benjamin, sister Cherie, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law David and Wanda Adams.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
Rene lived just a little over a mile from me as we grew up out in the country. She was always a sweet, kind and beautiful. I feel very lucky to have known her. I will miss your beautiful smile.
Etta Taylor
December 5, 2020
You were loved my many , I being one; we had a special bond that will never be broken . You were a gift to me . Be at peace and fly high sweet Rene´.
Jeri Williams
December 5, 2020