Renee Votruba May 31, 2021 Renee Votruba was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. On May 31st, 2021, she passed away in Cedar Park, Texas, at the age of 43. Renee was born in Chadron, NE on July 17th, 1977 to Rory and Carlyn Hughbanks. She attended high school in Hay Springs, NE, before pursuing her Nursing Degree, which she obtained from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing. Renee's passion for excitement combined with her caring nature led her to a career where she excelled as an Emergency Room Nurse and most recently as a Hospital Administrator. On May 24, 2003, Renee married Brent Votruba. Together they had 3 children: Katherine, Will, and Elizabeth. Renee had a smile that would light up a room with a firecracker personality that made her everyone's friend. She loved her children more than anything else. Renee enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved watching her kids excel in their different activities. From Katherine's band performances, Will's wrestling tournaments, or Izzy's softball games, Renee would rave about them every chance she got. Renee's passion for live music was no secret either. Anyone who knew her heard about what her favorite music was (especially Eric Church), and what concert she was headed to next. She enjoyed spending time at the lake soaking in the sun, and making memories with her family and friends. Renee was preceded in death by her grandparents Fred and Betty Hughbanks, and Herman and Barbara Banks. She is survived by her husband Brent; her children, Katherine, Will, and Elizabeth; parents Rory and Carlyn Hughbanks of Hay Springs, NE; sister Jennifer and husband Kris Pyle of Hay Springs, NE; brother Ryan and wife Katy Hughbanks of Hay Springs, NE; 4 nieces, and 2 nephews. A visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, June 9th 2021, from 9am to 11am at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park, TX. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 17th 2021, at 10am at Northfield-Chadron Church, with an inurnment following at Greenwood Cemetery, in Chadron, NE. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Renee's memory, and donations can be sent to Chamberlin Chapel in Chadron, NE. Proceeds will be donated to a charity that Renee was passionate about.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 10, 2021.