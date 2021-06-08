Menu
Reuben Chacon
FUNERAL HOME
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE
Reuben R. Chacon June 3, 2021 Reuben R. Chacon, 89, of Bayard, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home. His Rosary will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bayard followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Father Stephen Deaver officiating. Interment will be in the Bayard Cemetery with military honors provide by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Chimney Rock V.F.W. Post No. 9915. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Service
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
942 Avenue B, BAYARD, NE
Bridgman Funeral Home - Scottsbluff
