Richard Cox
FUNERAL HOME
Reverence Funeral Parlor
2002 Char Ave
Scottsbluff, NE
Richard William "Rich" Cox August 17, 2021 Richard William "Rich" Cox, 82, of Gering, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family Tuesday, August 17, 2021. An informal celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Templo Fuente De Vida Church, 1020 8th Street in Scottsbluff with Pastor Cristobal Garcia officiating. Cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to Templo Fuente De Vida Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Templo Fuente De Vida Church
1020 8th Street, Scottsbluff, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reverence Funeral Parlor
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
