Richard "Tiny" Allen Gregory March 5, 2021 MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. Memorial Services for Richard "Tiny" Gregory will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 1 p.m., at the LaGrange Bible Church with Pastor Tom Harves officiating. Burial of his ashes will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Richard A. Gregory, 74, of Mt. Laurel, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Virtua W. Jersey Hospital, Marlton. Born October 25, 1946 in Wheatland, Wyoming, Richard resided in Mt. Laurel since 1996. He retired as an oil industry mechanic for the Halliburton Company, and enjoyed spending time on his computer. He was known for his "big heart", deep compassion, and giving to family and others in need. He is also remembered for his infectious laugh, his big smile, his hard work and strong commitment to any undertaking. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Tot "Rosie" Gregory; his three children, Lisa Hatch (Matt), Tina Chauvin (Mark), and LeeAnn McMennamin (Dan); two brothers, Don Gregory (Barbara), and Robert Gregory (the late Phyllis); six grandchildren, Jessica, Victoria, Taylor, Kayla, Sean, and Brendan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Grace Gregory, brother James and sister Carolyn Gregory Laycock. Rich, known as Tiny to many, was raised on his father's farm in the Meriden, Wyoming community and in LaGrange. He attended school at Albin and LaGrange. He studied mechanics and pursued this work around LaGrange. At the age of 19, he was offered work as a drone aircraft mechanic in the Philippines. This began his over 45 years of overseas employment in mechanics and oil field construction. This adventure took him to Vietnam where he ran a government motor pool. He married Tot Thi "Rosie" in Saigon in 1974. They went to Singapore where he worked in oil field construction. Next it was Indonesia for several years as a major systems mechanic in oil field services. Rosie's three daughters, by a previous marriage, were brought out of Vietnam in 1979, by the Red Cross. Richard adopted them and they attended school in LaGrange. Each has gone on, furthering their education, raising their families, and into very successful careers. For anyone caring to contribute, the family has established a "Plant a Tree" Memorial Tribute in memory of Richard Gregory through the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford. Website: mathisfuneralhome.com
, obituaries (or) American Legion Auxiliary #70, PO Box 155, LaGrange, WY 82221, for the School Scholarship Fund.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.