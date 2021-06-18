Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Gregory
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Richard "Tiny" Allen Gregory March 5, 2021 MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. Memorial Services for Richard "Tiny" Gregory will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 1 p.m., at the LaGrange Bible Church with Pastor Tom Harves officiating. Burial of his ashes will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery. Richard A. Gregory, 74, of Mt. Laurel, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Virtua W. Jersey Hospital, Marlton. Born October 25, 1946 in Wheatland, Wyoming, Richard resided in Mt. Laurel since 1996. He retired as an oil industry mechanic for the Halliburton Company, and enjoyed spending time on his computer. He was known for his "big heart", deep compassion, and giving to family and others in need. He is also remembered for his infectious laugh, his big smile, his hard work and strong commitment to any undertaking. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Tot "Rosie" Gregory; his three children, Lisa Hatch (Matt), Tina Chauvin (Mark), and LeeAnn McMennamin (Dan); two brothers, Don Gregory (Barbara), and Robert Gregory (the late Phyllis); six grandchildren, Jessica, Victoria, Taylor, Kayla, Sean, and Brendan; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Grace Gregory, brother James and sister Carolyn Gregory Laycock. Rich, known as Tiny to many, was raised on his father's farm in the Meriden, Wyoming community and in LaGrange. He attended school at Albin and LaGrange. He studied mechanics and pursued this work around LaGrange. At the age of 19, he was offered work as a drone aircraft mechanic in the Philippines. This began his over 45 years of overseas employment in mechanics and oil field construction. This adventure took him to Vietnam where he ran a government motor pool. He married Tot Thi "Rosie" in Saigon in 1974. They went to Singapore where he worked in oil field construction. Next it was Indonesia for several years as a major systems mechanic in oil field services. Rosie's three daughters, by a previous marriage, were brought out of Vietnam in 1979, by the Red Cross. Richard adopted them and they attended school in LaGrange. Each has gone on, furthering their education, raising their families, and into very successful careers. For anyone caring to contribute, the family has established a "Plant a Tree" Memorial Tribute in memory of Richard Gregory through the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford. Website: mathisfuneralhome.com, obituaries (or) American Legion Auxiliary #70, PO Box 155, LaGrange, WY 82221, for the School Scholarship Fund.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
LaGrange Bible Church
NE
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.