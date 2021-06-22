Richard Vernon Hutzel June 8, 2021 Richard Vernon Hutzel passed away on June 8, 2021 at The Residency in Scottsbluff, NE. He was born June 30, 1929 in Iowa Falls, IA. He was the youngest of 4 children born to Lewis Hutzel and Florence Bolinger Hutzel and 3 more half siblings from Herman and Florence Ruppelt. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School. He married Freda Ward Hutzel on July 28, 1948 south of Iowa Falls, IA. They had 3 children, Gary, Dennis and Laurie. They moved to Manly, IA in 1951 where they both worked at the Manly Poultry and Egg. In 1966 they moved to LeGrand, IA where Dick worked for Cessford Construction Company for 28 years. In 2008 they sold their home in LeGrand of 42 years and moved to Marshalltown, IA. In 2011 they moved to the Village and in 2016 moved to The Residency both in Scottsbluff. He loved to play bingo and was an avid sports fan. He loved to watch the Cubs play. After moving to Scottsbluff, he became a Rockies and Bronco's fan. He really enjoyed going to Husker parties at Gary and Chary's house. He loved his family very much! He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Freda, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by sons Gary (Chary) Hutzel of Scottsbluff, NE, Dennis (Renaie) of Harlingen, TX, and daughter Laurie (Darrel) Cruzan of Colorado Springs, CO; one sister Polly Norm of Webster City, IA; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date in Iowa. Expressions of condolences can be sent to Gary Hutzel at 4218 Birch Ave., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 22, 2021.