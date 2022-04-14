Menu
RIchard Kling
Richard Kling April 6, 2022 Richard Kling, 54 of Gering passed away April 6, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place according to his wishes. A memorial gathering will take place at a later date. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Rick was born April 28, 1967 in Melrose Park, Illinois to Richard Kling and Lucille V. (Fields) Kling. He was baptized May 28, 1947 in the St Paul Lutheran Church in Melrose Park. He moved at an early age with his family to Mitchell. Rick was confirmed in 1981 in the St Paul Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, then graduated from Mitchell High School in May 1985. Rick continued his education in the automotive and diesel repair field. Rick was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, mother and father and sister Kathleen Barone.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 14, 2022.
