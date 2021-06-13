Richard Emanuel Nuss May 16, 2021 Richard Emanuel Nuss, born May 5, 1932, to Alexander and Katharina Nuss, passed on 5-16-21 in Aurora, CO. He graduated Minatare High School in 1950 and served in the Army from 1952 to 1954, plus 8 years of military reserve, for which he was awarded three metals. He farmed from 1955 to 1963, worked for Coca Cola from 1964 to 1968, Fina Station Francie 1969 to 1974, and was awarded highest sales in Denver, CO, in 1972. He worked in real estate and as a developer from 1975 until 2010. He was a great husband, father, and friend to all who knew him, and always had a story or a joke to tell. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by Jeff and David Nuss, Kathy Moore, Jimmy Barnhart and Diana Alverez, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Caroline and Doris Nuss. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Hensel, and Second wife, Carol; brothers Carl, Bill, George, and infant brother, Tommy; sister, Elsie Sage; daughter Janine Nuss and son Gary Barnhart; brother in-law Victor Sage; and sister in-law Ruth. A memorial service is to be held at Minatare Church of Christ at 11:00am on Friday, June 18, with reception immediately following at the banquet hall of Church of Christ, and inurnment at 1:30pm at the Bayard City Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.