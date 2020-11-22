Rick D. Bernhardt November 18, 2020 Rick D. Bernhar-dt, 61, of rural Morrill passed away on November 18, 2020 at his home. Cremation was chosen and there will be a Celebration of Life at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 4 at Zion Evangelical Church with Pastor John Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of Rick's family to be designated at a later date. A full obituary will follow. Online condonlences may be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.