Robert Clarence Carrell
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 9 2022
Palisades at Broadmoor Park
Robert Clarence Carrell March 21, 2022 In Loving Memory of Robert Clarence Carrell who passed away on March 21, 2022, in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born on July 2, 1938, to Jacqueline and Darold Carrell and was raised on a farm outside Hemingford, NE. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Zak Carrell. He is lovingly remembered by his children Sandra Taylor, David Carrell and James Carrell. He was a fabulous grandfather to eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is also remembered by his brother Bill Carrell, sister Nancy Carrell Reynolds and companion Berniece Herian. Bob lived an interesting life and was a positive influence on everyone he met. He lived in many places throughout the USA and three foreign countries. He visited 47 different countries in conjunction with leisure travel and his career with the Department of Defense Army Materiel Command. He was a loving husband and hands on family man. He coached a multitude of sports for his children, and he loved fishing, collecting antiques and reading. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the many people he inspired during his career. Memorial service will take place at the Palisades at Broadmoor Park, Colorado Springs, CO, on April 9th. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Published by The Star-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Memorial service
Palisades at Broadmoor Park
Colorado Springs, CO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending Condolences to the entire family. Hugs and Prayers.
Mike Putt
April 5, 2022
