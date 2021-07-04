Robert L. Gallawa June 22, 2021 Bob Gallawa was born on May 9, 1929 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and passed away peacefully in his home on June 22, 2021. Bob was the eleventh of twelve siblings whose parents John and Mary Gallawa emigrated from Russia in 1913 to escape Tsarist oppression in what was soon to become Stalin's Hell. Their family had moved from Germany several generations before and settled in the Volga region of Russia under the auspices of Catherine the Great. With clouds of war forming on the European powder keg, John and Mary made their escape to North America and eventually made a home in Winnipeg, Manitoba. They migrated south in 1920, settling in Scottsbluff, in Western Nebraska. With so many mouths to feed during the Depression, Bob and his siblings found work where they could, to help sustain the family. Bob and his brothers became itinerant farm workers by day, mischief-makers by night. Rumor has it that Bob never paid to get into a movie theater until he took his bride-to-be on a date and thought better of showing her how to sneak inside. Before he left Scottsbluff, Bob met Donaline Crabill of nearby Melbeta, NE (where the only red light is the train signal). Bob charmed Donnie into submission by nearly running her off the road while cruising the main street in Scottsbluff during Memorial Day weekend in 1947. Their days together never ended after that chance encounter. In 1950, Bob left Scottsbluff to serve in the Navy during the Korean war. He and Donaline were married on February 10, 1951 while Bob was stationed in Memphis. Donnie demonstrated her fearless devotion by accompanying Bob on his wartime deployment to Key West, FL, where beaches, bars and nearby communities were safe and untrodden by any enemy boots during Bob's watchful oversight. Bob received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Nebraska and received a National Defense Education Act Fellowship at the University of Colorado, receiving his Ph.D. in 1964. He worked at National Institute of Standards and Technology until his retirement in 1994. In the interim, he was Visiting Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Toronto during the 1968-69 academic year and served as Professor Adjunct at the University of Colorado and served on the University of Nebraska Engineering Advisory Committee. He was Project Supervisor for an international collaborative effort between NIST and The Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi and Kharagpur, working on optical fiber characterization, work which precipitated the most fertile period in his career. He also collaborated with scientists at the Japanese, British, German, French and Australian telephone companies developing fiber parameters and measurement, precursors to the now-ubiquitous fiber optic technology which is the backbone of our modern communication model. He represented the U.S. and NIST on international standards committees charged with developing accurate and uniform measurements for fiber communication parameters. He was the author or co-author of three monographs, a chapter in an optical fiber data-reference book and 53 peer-reviewed technical papers. He was Co-Editor of the technical research journal "Fiber and Integrated Optics." In 1976, he was commissioned by the U.S. Army to write "A User's Manual for Optical Waveguide Communications," and he organized and taught a one-week total immersion optical fiber short course for military and industry workers and was invited to present that same course in Canada, allowing he and Donnie to travel extensively there. He later gave a prescient interview to NPR in which he discussed fiber utilization in an as-yet unknown "work at home" society. Bob was perpetually upbeat and insisted he grew up in the best of times in spite of the Great Depression that began in the year of his birth. He loved song and dance and had the uncanny ability to wear out his energetic dance partner and wife while barely moving his feet. The songs of Johnny Mercer could often be heard on his stereo, and he believed those songs captured the spirit of those good-old-bad-old times. "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Da" and "Accentuate the Positive" often brought a chorus from the other side of the house as even his kids knew the lyrics, if not always the melody. His grandson Grayson brought certain comfort when he played these songs as well as "Night and Day" by Frank Sinatra during Bob's final hours. Bob leaves Donaline, his loving wife, partner and friend of more than 70 years; three children Cyndi (Gregg) Summers of Boulder, Paul (Diann) Gallawa of Davis, CA, and Gary (Stella) Gallawa; seven grandchildren (Jamie and Cody Summers; Sylvan, Ella and Helena Gallawa; and Grayson and Aurelia Gallawa); and one great-grandchild (Marley Summers). Brother Walter Gallawa, who lives in Sacramento with his wife Francine and their family, is now the last living member of Bob's original family. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 355 Ponca Place in Boulder. A private burial will follow.



