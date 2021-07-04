Robert L. Gallawa June 22, 2021 Bob Gallawa was born on May 9, 1929 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and passed away peacefully in his home on June 22, 2021. Bob was the eleventh of twelve siblings whose parents John and Mary Gallawa emigrated from Russia in 1913 to escape Tsarist oppression in what was soon to become Stalin's Hell. Their family had moved from Germany several generations before and settled in the Volga region of Russia under the auspices of Catherine the Great. With clouds of war forming on the European powder keg, John and Mary made their escape to North America and eventually made a home in Winnipeg, Manitoba. They migrated south in 1920, settling in Scottsbluff, in Western Nebraska. With so many mouths to feed during the Depression, Bob and his siblings found work where they could, to help sustain the family. Bob and his brothers became itinerant farm workers by day, mischief-makers by night. Rumor has it that Bob never paid to get into a movie theater until he took his bride-to-be on a date and thought better of showing her how to sneak inside. Before he left Scottsbluff, Bob met Donaline Crabill of nearby Melbeta, NE (where the only red light is the train signal). Bob charmed Donnie into submission by nearly running her off the road while cruising the main street in Scottsbluff during Memorial Day weekend in 1947. Their days together never ended after that chance encounter. In 1950, Bob left Scottsbluff to serve in the Navy during the Korean war. He and Donaline were married on February 10, 1951 while Bob was stationed in Memphis. Donnie demonstrated her fearless devotion by accompanying Bob on his wartime deployment to Key West, FL, where beaches, bars and nearby communities were safe and untrodden by any enemy boots during Bob's watchful oversight. Bob received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Nebraska and received a National Defense Education Act Fellowship at the University of Colorado, receiving his Ph.D. in 1964. He worked at National Institute of Standards and Technology until his retirement in 1994. In the interim, he was Visiting Professor of Electrical Engineering at the University of Toronto during the 1968-69 academic year and served as Professor Adjunct at the University of Colorado and served on the University of Nebraska Engineering Advisory Committee. He was Project Supervisor for an international collaborative effort between NIST and The Indian Institute of Technology in New Delhi and Kharagpur, working on optical fiber characterization, work which precipitated the most fertile period in his career. He also collaborated with scientists at the Japanese, British, German, French and Australian telephone companies developing fiber parameters and measurement, precursors to the now-ubiquitous fiber optic technology which is the backbone of our modern communication model. He represented the U.S. and NIST on international standards committees charged with developing accurate and uniform measurements for fiber communication parameters. He was the author or co-author of three monographs, a chapter in an optical fiber data-reference book and 53 peer-reviewed technical papers. He was Co-Editor of the technical research journal "Fiber and Integrated Optics." In 1976, he was commissioned by the U.S. Army to write "A User's Manual for Optical Waveguide Communications," and he organized and taught a one-week total immersion optical fiber short course for military and industry workers and was invited to present that same course in Canada, allowing he and Donnie to travel extensively there. He later gave a prescient interview to NPR in which he discussed fiber utilization in an as-yet unknown "work at home" society. Bob was perpetually upbeat and insisted he grew up in the best of times in spite of the Great Depression that began in the year of his birth. He loved song and dance and had the uncanny ability to wear out his energetic dance partner and wife while barely moving his feet. The songs of Johnny Mercer could often be heard on his stereo, and he believed those songs captured the spirit of those good-old-bad-old times. "Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Da" and "Accentuate the Positive" often brought a chorus from the other side of the house as even his kids knew the lyrics, if not always the melody. His grandson Grayson brought certain comfort when he played these songs as well as "Night and Day" by Frank Sinatra during Bob's final hours. Bob leaves Donaline, his loving wife, partner and friend of more than 70 years; three children Cyndi (Gregg) Summers of Boulder, Paul (Diann) Gallawa of Davis, CA, and Gary (Stella) Gallawa; seven grandchildren (Jamie and Cody Summers; Sylvan, Ella and Helena Gallawa; and Grayson and Aurelia Gallawa); and one great-grandchild (Marley Summers). Brother Walter Gallawa, who lives in Sacramento with his wife Francine and their family, is now the last living member of Bob's original family. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 355 Ponca Place in Boulder. A private burial will follow.
I was very saddened to hear about Bob. Bob always seemed to be cracking a smile and he always had something to say. He was one of the most empathetic and sympathetic people I have ever known. For years I missed our squash games and the usual banter before, during, and after the games. And now I miss running into Bob, usually at the bagel shop. My best wishes to Donnie and all.
Larry Nelson
Friend
July 9, 2021
Bob was a marvelous, mischievous man. It was always a treat to spend time with him, though the times didn't come around often enough. Bob was a brilliant man, funny as only the very bright can be. I lost often, actually always, in verbal sparring matches with Bob, and went away laughing every time. May God be gentle with this good man and the family he leaves behind.
With LOVE and PRAYERS,
jo
Jo Lauter
Family
July 7, 2021
May God's love shine upon Bob. I experienced nothing but kindness and compassion from Bob. A man with a wonderful heart and smile.
Iris Tobias
Work
July 7, 2021
I along with my late husband, George have many fond memories of our times together. my heart felt sympathy to all of you.
Sallie Duvall
Friend
July 3, 2021
I am sorry for your family's loss. That was quite a story of his life.
Julie Richards
Other
July 2, 2021
What I remember most about Uncle Bob was his sense of humor and his laugh. He was a joy to be around. May God bring you His comfort. His life was a life well lived.
Robin Miller
Family
July 2, 2021
Lesley Ann Clement
July 1, 2021
Dear Donnie, Gary, Cyndi, Paul, Diann, Gregg and family,
I have so many fun memories of Bob and your family. Dinners at your home in Boulder and holiday visits to California. One of my favorite memories is young Sylvan singing away to Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Da after a big dinner with Donnie's amazing pie for dessert. Bob loved his family and his friends and Donnie's pies. He was a lucky man. I enjoyed his stories and learned a lot from him. I am thinking of you all with love, lesley Ann
Lesley Ann Clement
Friend
July 2, 2021
Michael Farmar
July 1, 2021
I have known Bob for 35 years. He was the man who invited me to work for him before I came from China, in February of 1986. His invitation has changed my life and our family's life forever. He was a warm, caring person. He never hesitated to help me, during my early years in the US. He was not only my boss, but later became a very close friend. He and his wife Donnie, invited our family to their house for dinner immediately after our arrival from China. He was my best man in my second marriage with Gena. He and Donnie even hosted wedding party in their house for us.
Bob taught me many things, such as downhill skiing, gave me driving lessons and taught me wood working skills. Once I got a ticket shortly after I got my driver's license, Bob went to court with me, and spoke to the judge about my hardship. Instead of paying a fine, I agreed to do community service, which was going to high school to talk about Chinese culture. He helped me to prepare my talk, and also sat in the classroom with me. I always remembered in my heart that he once told me, "In finding a job, money should not be the first thing on your mind. You should ask yourself, do you like this job and do you like the environment?"
He invited me to join their retirees weekly lunch after I retired. He enjoyed this group and wished younger people would join. His humor made everyone laugh. I will surely miss him!
Xiaoyu Li
June 30, 2021
We have so many fond memories both from work and especially while we where neighbors in Steamboat Springs. All the gatherings with family, dinners, many trips to the Clark Bar! Those were the best of times. We are privileged to have visited with you this past September at the neighborhood reunion in Steamboat. We even snuck in a hug. We cherish you and Donnie and thankful that you are part of our lives!
Kathy and Tom Conlon
Friend
June 30, 2021
There is too much to say on how and how much I loved Bob. Let's put it like this: he opened worlds to me. I looked up to him. I felt well in his presence. And I always cherished his feedback.
Chris Kloss, Germany
Family
June 30, 2021
An exceptional and wonderful human being. We pray for peace for Aunt Donnie and family. Love you Uncle Bob.
Gabriel Gallawa
Family
June 30, 2021
Oh, how I loved this man. He was truly a blessing to me in so many ways. My life is better because of him.