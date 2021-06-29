Robert Eugene Jessup June 10, 2021 Robert Eugene Jessup - beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Jessup, devoted father of Steven L. Jessup, Mark L. Jessup and wife Polly, and Janet G. Lopez, devoted grandfather of Jennifer Lopez and husband Michael, Benjamin, Emily and Thomas Jessup - met his Lord Jesus Christ on June 10, 2021, having lived a full life for His service. He was born January 18, 1927, the son of Amzi Armstrong and Gertrude Viola (Johnson) Jessup, when the family lived on a ranch in Banner County, NE. At 4 years old, the family moved to a farm near Minatare, NE in Scottsbluff County. He had two younger sisters: Alice (Jessup) Reuter and Lillian (Jessup) Covalt, whom resided in Gering, NE and Minatare, NE respectively, and preceded him in death. Robert attended Minatare High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Nebraska in 1948. He was employed by the U.S. Department of Reclamation at Ellis, KS when he was drafted for military service during the Korean emergency in September 1950. Following basic training at Fort Riley, KS, he spent the remainder of his two years of military service at Edgewood Chemical Arsenal in Maryland. He was honorably discharged in September 1952. He was hired by the Westinghouse Electric Company in October 1952. He worked for 40 years as a Materials and Process Engineer. Robert met his wife, the former Mary Jane Smith, at the Sunday Evening Club sponsored by the Mount Vernon Methodist Church in downtown Baltimore. They were married April 25, 1953. They were devoted parents to their three children: Steven, Mark and Janet. They made their home in northeast Baltimore City from 1953 to 1964, then they moved to Ellicott City in Howard County, until 2010, at which time they moved to Riderwood Retirement Village in Silver Spring, MD. Robert loved his wife, children, and grandchildren. He enjoyed a wide range of activities. He is a proud member of the Methodist Church. He is proud to have served in the armed service and became a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons and the Scottish Rite. He has been a Cub Scout leader and participated in Boy Scout activities. He enjoys reading science-related material. He has a broad assortment of tools and is adept at repairing a wide assortment of items.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.