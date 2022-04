Robert E. Klas January 4, 2022 Robert E. Klas, 84, passed away on January 4, 2022. In accordance with Bob's wishes a cremation has taken place. His family will plan a celebration service for the spring of 2022, details along with a complete obituary will be posted prior to the upcoming service. Bob was a loving Father and Grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.