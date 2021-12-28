Robert Burns Poppen December 18, 2021 Robert Burns Poppen, age 93, a retired farmer and lifelong resident of Cheyenne County passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Kimball, NE. Memorial services will be announced when available. Cremation has been held. You may view Bob's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com
. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Bob's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.