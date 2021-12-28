Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Star-Herald
The Star-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Poppen
FUNERAL HOME
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
1140 10th Ave
Sidney, NE
Robert Burns Poppen December 18, 2021 Robert Burns Poppen, age 93, a retired farmer and lifelong resident of Cheyenne County passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Kimball, NE. Memorial services will be announced when available. Cremation has been held. You may view Bob's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Bob's care and funeral arrangements.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.