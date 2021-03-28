Robert Edwin Reichenberg Sr. March 4, 2021 Robert Edwin "Bob, Ricky, Rick" Reichenberg Sr. di-ed March 4, 2021 at home in Scottsbluff, NE attended by his loving daughter Marilyn Noel, her husband Anthony, and grandchildren, Alana Haffner and "TJ" Noel. He departed this life just a few hours before his 99th birthday. Bob was born March 5, 1922 to Henry John and Esther Mae (Hurlburt) Reichenberg in Crawford, NE, at the home of Esther's sister, Goldie Moody Peters. When he was three, the family moved from their sod home into a two-story ranch house about 12 miles east of Arthur, NE. This was the "Home Place" where he grew up riding horseback to attend a one-room school; driving teams of horses with his brothers; and saw his first airplane, a Ford Tri-Motor that flew over the ranch carrying mail to President Cal Coolidge's Summer White House in the Black Hills of South Dakota. He and cousin, Dean Reichenberg, were partners in crime on more than one occasion. As Bob recalled they'd been warned to stay out of their grandma's strawberry patch, then both got spanked after Grandma caught them there. "It's pretty hard to hide in a strawberry patch," he always said and laughed when telling the tale. When he graduated from Arthur High School in 1940, jobs were scarce and Bob eventually left Nebraska to work in Los Angeles, CA, building P-51 Mustangs for North American Aviation. His interest in airplanes and flying led him to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Force on Oct. 20, 1942. He served until Feb. 22, 1946. Bob met the love of his life, Elva Nell Clay, while he was in aerial gunnery school at Las Vegas, NV. Elva was waitressing in a delicatessen on Fremont Street. Bob said it took him a month to talk her into letting him walk her home. He mentioned once that it was a wonder that he still liked Reuben sandwiches after all the time he spent in that deli courting Elva. They were married in Las Vegas on Nov. 10, 1944. After discharge from the Army Air Force, Bob and Elva rented a house in Ogallala, NE, where Bob found work as a mechanic. In 1949 he was hired by Consumer's Public Power as an apprentice lineman, beginning a 35-year career that would see him retire from Nebraska Public Power as a District Engineering Technician in the Chadron, NE, office. During his years in Ogallala, Bob earned both private and commercial pilot licenses. He loved to fly and had a life-long fascination with airplanes. He learned his chops while flying underpowered airplanes in Nebraska's famous winds. One of his many flying tales was about throttling back a Piper J-3 to fly backwards across town. He had a life-long love of hunting and fishing and was darn good at both. He particularly excelled when it came to hunting wild turkeys. He never failed to bring home a turkey, and truth be known, might just have helped a couple of other folks fill their tickets as well. Bob was a loving husband, father and Papa, with a warm heart and a broad sense of humor that made him many life-long friends. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family at his home, church, and the local senior center. He really missed visiting with folks when the Covid pandemic forced everyone into isolation, but he was still able to enjoy going for drives to watch airplanes, and the wild geese that frequent the Scottsbluff area. Reminiscing about his long life, he said, "I've had a good run." He is survived by his son, Robert E. Rei-chenberg Jr. (Jann) Jefferson, OR; daughters Carolyn Bryant (Tom) Phoenix, AZ and Marilyn Noel (Anthony) Scottsbluff; sister Sharleen Elliott, Modesto, CA; brothers Gordon, Mitchell, S.D. and Clifford, San Diego, CA; grandchildren Alana Haffner (James) Escondido, CA, and Anthony TJ Noel III (Mandi) Omaha, NE; step-grandchildren Tom G. Bryant (Susan) Tempe, AZ and Lynn McLean (Mike) Phoenix, AZ; 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchil-dren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elva; his parents; and his twin brothers, Lewis and Lowell. Memorials may be made to the WestWay Christian Church's Children & Student Ministries or to Regional West Hospice, both located in Scottsbluff. Special thanks to Pastor Joe Petersen for his visits; Dr. Tara Longoria for her years of care; and to hospice nursing staff Dianna Frickey, RN, Rebecca Guerrero, RN, and Marcella Carabajal, CNA, for their care during his last days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff.



Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.