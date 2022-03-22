Robert L. Wiegel March 18, 2022 Robert L. Wiegel, 68, passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2022. He always said when a man died, he became a saint because everyone remembered the good and forgot the bad Robert was born on April 1, 1953, to Gottlieb Jr. & Verna (Morgheim) Wiegel. He would later become the big brother to his sister, Gerry, and brother, Richard. He grew up on a farm and worked hard. He played various sports, but his true passion was baseball. He graduated from Huntley, WY, in 1971. He attended college for a short time before deciding to begin farming on his own. He remained a farmer at heart throughout his lifetime and enjoyed gardening and watching the crop cycles in the valley. In 1976, Bob married Sandy Potts (Ronne). To this union, his oldest son, Brad was born. They divorced soon after. On March 26, 1983, he married Tamera Reichert from Scottsbluff, NE. They soon added three children to the family, Cassie, Bobby, and David. Robert was a family man, a loving husband, and a great father. Bob fully supported everything his children did. He sat through rain, freezing cold, the blazing sun, and smelly gyms to be there for them. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and developed a love of wrestling watching his sons succeed in the sport. In 1992, he quit farming to start a new career. He helped open Lee's Jewelers in Torrington, WY, with his in-laws, Fred & Sandra Reichert (Schaub). He honed his welding skills from the farm to welding skills on the bench and became an accomplished jeweler. In 1998, Bob took over ownership of the store until semi-retiring in 2019. In 2007, he opened a second store, Wiegel's Fine Jewelry, in Chadron, NE with sons, Bobby and David, while they attended college. Early in his career as a jeweler, Bob was encouraged to start working part-time as a federal crop adjuster. It gave him the opportunity to reconnect to the agricultural community. He was still adjusting at the time of his passing. He enjoyed many friendships with agents, farmers, and his "adjusting buddies". Robert enjoyed traveling and experiencing new things. Family vacations took him from coast to coast and to many Disney parks. He usually grumbled when it was time to leave home, but then "Vacation Bob" came alive, and he enjoyed every minute of his travels. Bob was a hard man with a tough exterior, but he truly had a marshmallow heart. Sometimes his loud, gruff ways and arguing nature scared people off. Those that stuck around to get to know him quickly realized he had a heart of gold. His grandkids all knew "Grandpa Bob" was an easy score. He was dedicated to his family and would do anything for them. Robert was a strong Christian and had deep faith in God. He enjoyed worshipping with his Sunday morning Bible study group. He knew God had prepared a place for him in heaven. Robert is survived by his mother LaVern; wife Tamera; children - Bradley, Cassandra, Robert Jr. (Kelcy), & David; grandchildren - Kaidyn & Kaleb, Reed & Ellis, David Jr. & Brecken; siblings - Geraldine, Richard (Rita); mother-in-law Sandra Schaub; brother-in-law Fred Reichert Jr. (Nancy); special godson Andrew Schaneman; numerous aunts & uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Robert was preceded in death by his father Gottlieb Jr.; father-in-law Fred Reichert; brothers-in-law - Terry & Gary Reichert; & numerous aunts and uncles. Robert has now become our "Saint". He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. A family burial will be held at 3 pm on Thursday, March 24, at Fairview Cemetery, in Scottsbluff. Please join the family from 4-5:30 pm in celebrating Bob's life at Scottsbluff Zion Evangelical Church. Funeral services will follow at 5:30 pm with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Published by The Star-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.