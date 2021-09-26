Rodney Grant Mackrill September 12, 2021 Rodney Grant Mackrill, 72, of Omaha, NE formerly of Gering, NE passed away Sept. 12th, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Funeral services were held Sept. 18th, 2021 at Celebration of Life Church in Elkhorn, NE. Rod was born May 17th, 1949 in Walla Walla, WA. He spent most of his childhood in Gering, NE graduating in Gering in 1967. Rod married Susan Zimbleman June 1st, 1968. Rod and his family then moved to Omaha, NE in 1970, where they ran and still operate for decade's, Christian School "Sword of the Spirit" and Christian Book Store "Divine Truth." Rod is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Rodney Troy of Omaha, Amy (Mike) Mohatt of Kansas City, Jennifer (Jeremy) Ginn of Omaha; Grandchildren Josh, Megan, Joel, Emily and Michaela Trebbien of Omaha, Michah, Caleb, Julie, Anna, Gavin Ginn of Omaha; Brothers Steve (Kathy) Mackrill of Scottsbluff, NE, Cory Mackrill of Glennword Springs, CO, Theresa TruLove of Glenwood Springs, CO; Brother-in-law Donnie (Sandra) Zimbleman of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Irene Mackrill and brother Delmer Russell "Rusty" Mackrill; In-laws Don and Mildred (Mickey) Zimbleman; Brother-in-law Bruce Zimbleman. Rod was devoted to God and family. He never met a stranger.



Published by The Star-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.