Rodney Grant Mackrill September 12, 2021 Rodney Grant Mackrill, 72, of Omaha, NE formerly of Gering, NE passed away Sept. 12th, 2021 in Omaha, NE. Funeral services were held Sept. 18th, 2021 at Celebration of Life Church in Elkhorn, NE. Rod was born May 17th, 1949 in Walla Walla, WA. He spent most of his childhood in Gering, NE graduating in Gering in 1967. Rod married Susan Zimbleman June 1st, 1968. Rod and his family then moved to Omaha, NE in 1970, where they ran and still operate for decade's, Christian School "Sword of the Spirit" and Christian Book Store "Divine Truth." Rod is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Rodney Troy of Omaha, Amy (Mike) Mohatt of Kansas City, Jennifer (Jeremy) Ginn of Omaha; Grandchildren Josh, Megan, Joel, Emily and Michaela Trebbien of Omaha, Michah, Caleb, Julie, Anna, Gavin Ginn of Omaha; Brothers Steve (Kathy) Mackrill of Scottsbluff, NE, Cory Mackrill of Glennword Springs, CO, Theresa TruLove of Glenwood Springs, CO; Brother-in-law Donnie (Sandra) Zimbleman of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Irene Mackrill and brother Delmer Russell "Rusty" Mackrill; In-laws Don and Mildred (Mickey) Zimbleman; Brother-in-law Bruce Zimbleman. Rod was devoted to God and family. He never met a stranger.
I'm so saddened to hear of Rod's passing. I was in the store today & seen his picture behind the counter. I have been in the store so many times through the last 4 months, never noticing Rod's picture. Rodney, Jennifer, I am so very sorry I didn't know about your dad. I loved our visits. He will be greatly missed.
Mary Wilson
Work
January 28, 2022
Better late than never! So sorry to hear about Rods passing! I absolutely loved that man! Many times he prayed with me! I cried because he was always such a great great guy! And never afraid to give a hug even among the covid scare! He´s enjoying Heaven!
Phyllis Roth
Friend
January 12, 2022
Rod - You know the impact that you had on my life. You were always there with a positive thing to say about anything we discussed. You know all the wonderful times that we were able to share as brothers, friends, coworkers. I will miss your words that you said to me most often: Hi buddy. I know that we will see each other again in Heaven along with all the faithfully departed before us. I love you so much my brother. I will see you shortly (time flies by and it will be my turn some day to meet Jesus face to face as you already have).
Jeff Palensky
Friend
October 2, 2021
Sue, my heart is heavy for your family. I enjoyed reconnecting with Rod at our 50th Reunion and shared laughs and our faith. I´ll hold those memories dear. May God comfort you and yours.
Carol Reitz Harrington
Friend
October 1, 2021
I am very saddened to hear of Rodney's death. He was one of my favorite classmates, always so kind and loved his beautiful smile. My deepest sympathies to Susan and his family.