Roger Ren Garwood December 27, 2021 Roger Ren Garwood, 67, of Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, December 31st, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Cremation has taken place per his wishes and there will be no visitation. It is respectfully requested that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Roger's honor be made in care of his family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Roger's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com
. Bridgman Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements. Roger was born in Alliance on May 19th, 1954, to Max and Gretchen. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1972. Roger was married to Mary Hehnke on April 15th, 1978, in Paxton, Nebraska. He was blessed with two daughters, Stephanie & Jennifer. He was a career businessman and was involved in several local businesses during his career. He retired in December 2020. Roger was an avid sports fan and regularly cheered for the New York Yankees, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings. He had an amazing passion for golf and took every opportunity to hit the links. His cherished past times included watching sports and spending time with friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father, Max Garwood and his brother, Mike Garwood. He is survived by his mother, Gretchen (Hawley) Garwood; wife, Mary (Hehnke) Garwood ; daughters, Stephanie Garwood-McConkey (Levi) and Jennifer Garwood-McGraw (Garret); siblings, Janet Garwood-Joslin (Alan) and Tim Garwood (Shannon); grandchildren, Ashlynn, Gavin, and Jaxon; grand-dogs, Beau, Jude, and Bailey, and numerous other family members.
Published by The Star-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.