Ronald "Ron" A Engelhaupt November 3, 2020 Ronald "Ron" A Engelhaupt, 78 of Lake Minatare, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center. His funeral service will be held Monday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Herb Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Casket will be closed and there will be no visitation. A complete obituary will be in the Star Herald when available. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.