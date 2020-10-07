Ronald Eugene Nab October 5, 2020 Graveside services for Ronald Eugene Nab, 78, will be held at 2 pm Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Pastor Cindy Bowker officiating. Ron went home to his maker on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, NE and cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the United Church of Christ in Lyman, NE. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Ron was born December 17, 1941 in Torrington, WY to Harold and Helen (Bauer) Nab. He received most of his education in Torrington. He was united in marriage to Loretta Hartung on August 12, 1962. To this marriage three children were born Kevin, Wendy and Denise. Ron spent his early days farming. He farmed for thirteen years. He then worked for Holly Sugar for almost twenty-five years before he retired. After retirement he drove truck for his son-in-law Randy Hill for six years and because the farmer was still in him he kept busy gardening. Ron loved to watch western movies, garden and spend time with family and friends. He was a member of the Elks Lodge and a member of the Church of Christ in Lyman where he held several positions on the church board. Ron is survived by his wife Loretta; daughters Wendy (Greg) Posten and Denise (Randy) Hill; grandchildren Christopher (Miranda) Hill, Anthony (Xena) Dominguez, Nathanial Doming-uez, Heath (Chaelee) Hill, Shali Courtney and Brett Posten; great grandchildren Jackson and Corbin Hill, Lincoln and Maveric Courtney, Xander Dominguez and Athena Dominguez; sister Rebecca (David) Young; and brother Timothy (Beverly) Nab. He was preceded in death by his son Kevin Nab; parents Harold and Helen Nab; and in-laws Herman and Rachel Hartung.
.
Published by The Star-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.