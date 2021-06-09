Ronald W. Foland June 5, 2021 Memorial services for Ronald W. Foland, 84, will be held at 2pm Monday, June 14, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Reverend Scott Firminhac officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Ronnie died Saturday June 5, 2021 at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in Scottsbluff, NE and cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
. Ronnie was born August 18, 1936 at home near Huntley, WY the son of Ralph and Caroline (Graves) Foland. He grew up and received his education in Huntley graduating high school there in 1954. He then attended one year at the University of Wyoming where he played in the marching band. He returned to the Huntley area where he farmed with his father and brother until he retired in 1998. He married Jinny Matthies on December 17, 1982 and they had thirty-six years together before she died in July of 2020. Ronnie enjoyed woodworking, and anything to do with nature. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church where he served on many boards and committees. Ronnie is survived by brothers Jack (Christine) Foland of Wheatland, WY and Joe (Carla) Foland of Melbeta, NE; stepsons Joe (Sally) Cole of Torrington, WY, Robert (Lori) Cole of Pensacola, FL, Scott (Renee) Goetz of Lander, WY, Charles (Jonette) Leonhart of Burns, WY and Richard (Jennifer) Cole of Ft. Collins, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Caroline Foland; his wife Jinny Foland; and his sister Patsy Trabert.
Published by The Star-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2021.