Ronald Leggott
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Elwood Funeral Home
302 Smith Ave
Elwood, NE
Ronald Dean Leggott June 2, 2021 Ronald Dean Leggott, age 71 of Doniphan, NE, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Francis CHI Hospital, Grand Island, NE due to cardia arrest. He was born on October 19, 1950 in Lexington, NE to Sherle and Beth (Leggott) Leggott. Viewing and visitation will be one hour before the service on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 1 PM till 2 PM at the Elwood Christian Church, in Elwood, NE. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 2PM at Elwood Christian Church, in Elwood, NE. Burial will follow at the Elwood Cemetery, Elwood, NE. Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood, NE is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflection may be left at elwoodfuneralhome. com.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Elwood Christian Church
Elwood, NE
Jun
9
Service
2:00p.m.
Elwood Christian Church
Elwood, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Elwood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Deb and family, So sorry to hear of Ron's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and have comfort in the Lord. Kurt and Laurie Fong
Kurt Fong
School
June 12, 2021
Ben i am so sorry to hear about your dad. My deepest sympathy to your family.
Matthew McGowan
Friend
June 10, 2021
