Ronald C. Reisig Sr. May 29, 2021 Ronald C. Reisig, 79, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Reverence Funeral Parlor in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to Mitchell Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.reverencefuneralparlor.com
. Ron was born November 6, 1941 in Scottsbluff to Reuben and Clara (Ring) Reisig. He attended various schools while growing up including Mitchell High School. Ron married Neola Coleman in Scottsbluff and to this marriage four children were born. He owned and operated Ron's Truck and Equipment in Mitchell until his retirement in 1991. He had a gift for being able to fix anything. Ron began learning mechanics at a very young age and was intrigued with how things operate. He did custom haying and combining alongside his father. Ron was skilled at working on lathes and truck parts. He also put his talent to use building cars for stock car racing. He enjoyed reading, crosswords, Sudoku and watching TV, especially Westerns. He liked bowling and in later years, metal detecting. Ron had an appreciation for very rich and flavorful foods and dishes. Survivors include his wife, Neola of Scotts-bluff; children, Rhonda Reisig of Scottsbluff, Tara (Bill) Lienemann of Omaha and Ron Jr. (Nichole) Reisig of Lincoln; son-in-law, Jerry Johnson of Scottsbluff; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Russell (Gaylene) Reisig of Morrill and Richard (Susan) Reisig of Scottsbluff; along with numerous other extended family members and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheila Johnson; brother, Raymond Reisig Sr.; and sister, Reita Young.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.