Ronald M. Richter January 2, 2022 Ronald M. Richter, 63, of Kimball, died at Kimball Health Services on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. Cremation will be held following the service. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. Fond stories and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.cantrellfh.com
. Memorials may be given in Ronald's memory to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The services for Ronald have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Ronald Michael Richter was born in Sibley, IA on October 27, 1958, the son of Norbert and Kathleen (Streit) Richter. He lived in Ashton and then Sheldon, IA, and graduated from the Sheldon High School in 1977. Following graduation, Ronald worked for Dennis Klatt Maintainer Corp. for 2 years before marrying Denise Kanengieter on August 15, 1980 in Sheldon, IA. They moved to Loveland, CO and Ronald worked for several manufacturing companies in the area, including Buzz Foley in Ft. Collins, US Engineering in Loveland, Mayo Industries and Black Eagle Energy Services both in Berthoud and Wood Group in Mead. Ronald was employed by 3W Livestock at the time of his death. He enjoyed sports and was a fan of the Denver Broncos and Denver Nuggets. He loved to fish, camp and enjoyed going to dances. Ronald enjoyed trips on the motorcycle with Denise along the Front Range of Colorado. Spending time with his family and friends was always important to Ronald. Survivors include his wife Denise Richter of Kimball, NE; daughters Anna (Bryan) Cotton of Baton Rouge, LA, and RaeLynn Richter of Saratoga, WY; brother Jim Richter of Sheldon, IA; sisters Dianne (Mike) Lane of Mountain Home, AR, and Donna (Doug) Warner of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren Avery Rian Meis, Andi Rae Meis, and Joey Catherine Cotton. His parents, sister-in-law Greta (Kiefer) Richter, Brother-in-law John VanWyk and mother-in-law Earlene Kanengieter preceded him in death.
Published by The Star-Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.