Rosella "Rosie" M. Zimmerman November 19, 2020 Rosella "Rosie" M. Zimmerman, 92, of Scottsbluff pass-ed away on November 19, 2020 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Cremation has been chosen and due to the current pandemic, services will be performed at a later date. Bridgman Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Zimmerman's family with arrangements. She is survived by her son Dr. Lloyd Zimmerman of Wichita, KS as well as other family and friends.



Published by The Star-Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.